This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

Young New York State girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Girl found with her non-custodial mother in good health

A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

It could not immediately be determined whether any of them had attorneys to represent them.

—The Associated Press

Previous story
Former Salmon Arm engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide
Next story
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Just Posted

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., to pick up a man who was struck by a train. (File photo)
Man hit by train in Salmon Arm suffered extensive injuries, still in hospital

This photo from Conny Amelunxen, a snow avalanche forecaster and photographer, was taken Nov. 19, 2021, four days after the landslide that destroyed a portion of Highway 99, also called the Duffey Lake Road, and claimed the lives of five people. The landslide, at the right, can be seen leaving the logging road and heading down to Highway 99. (Contributed)
Former Salmon Arm engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide

Buzz Lightyear
Morning start: Buzz Lightyear almost had a different name

A Black-capped Chickadee inspects hikers along the Shuswap River. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Shuswap winters brighten with the song of black-capped chickadees