Police respond to a reported assault near Chase skate park on March 11. (File photo)

Young people at Chase skate park report witnessing frightening assault

RCMP say the suspect has not yet been arrested, victim uncooperative

Several young people at the Chase skateboard park witnessed a frightening altercation recently.

Kathrine Ann Donchi said she received a phone call from her 11-year-old son, Brett, on Thursday, March 11, about 5:30 p.m.

He and several kids saw a vehicle stop in the middle of Pine Street next to the park.

“A man had the woman by the neck. He tried to pull her hair out and was beating her up. At one point the woman put her feet up trying to get away,” said Donchi, recounting what her son had told her.

Brett yelled ‘Get off of her,’ and the man looked at him momentarily and then drove off onto Second Avenue.

Meanwhile another young person had called police.

When two officers arrived, they took information and then drove off looking for the vehicle. It was described as greyish black. Donchi said one of the kids took a photo of it.

When Donchi arrived at the skate park to pick up her son, the police had come back and were again talking to kids.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy with the Chase RCMP said he is unable to provide much information other than to say it was a domestic assault. “The victim is not cooperating with police. However, police are requesting a warrant for the male. Both are known to police.”

The assault was a frightening experience for Donchi’s son and others.

“He was very scared. He’s never seen anything like that,” she said.

She added she’s glad kids have cell phones these days.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
domestic violenceRCMP

