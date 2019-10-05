Lilia Wiebe and her mom Kaitlyn Wiebe from Salmon Arm are heading back to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver shortly where Lilia will undergo a further two months’ treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Young Shuswap girl heads into tough phase of leukemia battle

Treatment for two-year-old from Salmon Arm has been going well, expenses a challenge for family

Lilia Wiebe, who turns three in January, is heading to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver this week for phase four of her treatment. She is being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or ALL.

“She’s a trooper,” says her mom Kaitlyn Wiebe. “When she first got diagnosed, she couldn’t even walk… It was two months before she started walking again.”

Cindy Reimer – Kaitlyn’s mom and Lilia’s grandma – explains how much better Lilia is now than when she was diagnosed at the end of May.

“She told her mommy she can jump now because her feet aren’t sore. She runs as much as possible now.”

To emphasize the point, Lilia grins and begins to scramble down from her chair to demonstrate.

Kaitlyn says they will be going down to the hospital for a full two months this time.

“It’s more intense treatment this next phase than she’s had before.”

At the beginning they were there for two months, then back and forth every 10 days for another two months. They found they couldn’t go down and drive right back, however – it was too tiring for Lilia.

“There was a lot of travelling time but also a lot of home time,” says Kaitlyn.

After this two-month stint, they’ll be back and forth every 10 days again.

Then it will be a year-and-a-half of once-a-month trips to the hospital. Some of those might be able to be done in Kelowna.

Read more: Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Read more: Canadian rugby players wear orange for B.C. girl fighting leukemia

Read more: Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Kaitlyn says Lilia is doing very well, with no setbacks and no complications from the chemotherapy.

“Hopefully that keeps on. The next phase is a little more scary. Typically they see a little more reactions and complications.”

She says it may require a lot of blood transfusions.

Kaitlyn was working at Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Pie Company but no longer can. She says the owners and staff have been amazing, raising money. In September, coffee proceeds went to the family and the restaurant has been selling bracelets to benefit Lilia. Although they’ve run out of bracelets, they’re still accepting donations.

A GoFundMe account was also set up and is still in operation. It can be found under ‘Supporting Lilia Wiebe’s Journey.’

For updates on her progress, there is also a website called Caring Bridge. Just search ‘Lilia Wiebe.’

Eric Wiebe, Kaitlyn’s spouse, works for Pleasant Valley Construction but has had to take time off to be with Lilia. Kaitlyn says his employer has also been very understanding.

With the reduction in income and jump in expenses, finances have been tough.

While they have stayed in Ronald McDonald House, the trips to the Coast have been expensive. They might have to consider flying once winter sets in and they’re going back and forth again.

Both Cindy and Kaitlyn express their appreciation for everyone’s support.

“A huge thank you,” smiles Kaitlyn, as Cindy remarks: “Thank you for the support from the community – Salmon Arm has been great.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Just Posted

In Photos: Paper shredding raises money for Crime Stoppers

The event was held at Piccadilly Mall

In Photos: Authors recount 2017 fire evacuation at Salmon Arm Library

Nearly 50 people came to listen to the authors recount their story

Young Salmon Arm girl heads into tough phase of leukemia battle

Treatment for two-year-old has been going well, expenses a challenge for family

Letter: Current predicament in B.C.’s forestry industry predictable

Writer says government was warned, workers pawns in provincial travesty

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Okanagan hotel manager plans to turn spare rooms into affordable housing

Village Green Hotel’s Jay Rosenberger has been his own journey of recovery, and now wants to help

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Okanagan hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

Okanagan educators among winners and finalists at Premier’s Awards for Education

Kelowna and Vernon staff were honoured with some top accolades

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Most Read