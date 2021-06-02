Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

A young suspect linked to vandalism in Blind Bay was turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said prior to May 15, RCMP received reports from various locations in Blind Bay regarding an unknown individual who was tagging public and personal property with graffiti.

West said the suspect was recognized by a family member in a video posted to social media by one of the tagging victims. The family member then turned the suspect over to police.

RCMP continue to investigate.

