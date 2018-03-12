Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old woman is dead following a fatal motor vehicle incident early this morning on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Her vehicle was discovered 25 meters from the highway, down an embankment, where it stopped after striking a tree.

The RCMP report the incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. near Eagle Creek, west of Revelstoke.

The female from Salmon Arm was the lone occupant of her vehicle.

The Revelstoke RCMP, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance attended to the location of the incident.

The Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service provided first aid, however the female succumbed to her injuries, the RCMP report.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook