Young woman missing from Vernon

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young Vernon woman.
Jaydene Norman-Walsh, 22, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 27 and family, friends, and police are continuing attempts to confirm her well-being.
She is five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs approximately 122 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Norman-Walsh please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.