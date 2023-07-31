B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region

BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday

A child has been killed in British Columbia while visiting a provincial park in the Okanagan, south of Peachland.

A statement from BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Saturday.

The statement says the youngster was injured by a falling tree.

BC Parks says the child died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

The statement says “our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

READ ALSO: U.S. hiker dies after falling from popular B.C. hiking trail near Whistler

parks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna’s KF Aerospace makes the cut with Canadian military
Next story
Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed

Just Posted

Construction is underway at the Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus of a four-storey student housing complex that’s expected to open in fall 2024. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Construction of student housing underway at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

The Revelstoke Cricket Club batting in Kelowna in 2022. (Photo by Mark Gallagher)
Revelstoke Cricket Club to play inaugural match on new Salmon Arm pitch

Altin Hincer sits in Jeff Greenlaw’s 1939 International D-15 truck at the Moose Mouse Days car show Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
PHOTOS: Moose Mouse Days returns to Sicamous after many years

Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat