Your Feb. 14 Morning Brief

Voters in the Kelowna West riding are heading to the polls today, yet again.

The developers of what are slated to become the two tallest buildings between Calgary and the Lower Mainland, say sales have been so strong for suites in the first tower at One Water Street, they are speeding up their plan to start selling suites in the second tower.

The Okanagan Skaha School District says the time is right to sell a strip of property next to Queen’s Park Elementary.

Environment Canada has now cancelled a snowfall warning that issued late Tuesday for Revelstoke, the Shuswap and North Thompson. There are currently no weather warnings in effect in B.C.

It’s Valentines Day and one researcher says romance is more than just fun, it’s good for you

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of snow and a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions all day with a high of 0 C.

