Your Feb. 14 Morning Brief

Voters in the Kelowna West riding are heading to the polls today, yet again.

The developers of what are slated to become the two tallest buildings between Calgary and the Lower Mainland, say sales have been so strong for suites in the first tower at One Water Street, they are speeding up their plan to start selling suites in the second tower.

The Okanagan Skaha School District says the time is right to sell a strip of property next to Queen’s Park Elementary.

Environment Canada has now cancelled a snowfall warning that issued late Tuesday for Revelstoke, the Shuswap and North Thompson. There are currently no weather warnings in effect in B.C.

It’s Valentines Day and one researcher says romance is more than just fun, it’s good for you

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of snow and a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions all day with a high of 0 C.

Update: Snowfall alert cancelled for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson
Fire forces family from home

Marijuana legislation raising more questions

Shuswap elected officials and dispensaries concerned with planned summer roll-out.

Fire forces family from home

Sicamous firefighters knock out blaze at Mara Lakeview mobile park

Update: Snowfall alert cancelled for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Development cost charge bylaw inches closer

Township of Spallumcheen road DCC bylaw has been more than a decade in the works

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada moves up the curling ranks

No medals but a strong showing from Canadian athletes

Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win

The short-track speedskater had to shut down all her social media accounts

Resident grateful for snow removal

District commended for clearing driveways

A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog

The white puff ball took home the top prize

Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

U.S. snowboarder had a flawless halfpipe run

Romance is more than fun, it’s good for you

Find out not just how to keep those Valentine’s Day fires burning, but why

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

