Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

In its first provincial budget in 16 years, the B.C. NDP is focusing on childcare spaces, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums. Check our Top 10 B.C. Budget Highlights on site now.

Despite a strong recommendation against the proposal by city staff, Kelowna council has approved a development permit to allow a 33-storey hotel/condo tower on the downtown lakeshore.

Big White officials are concerned with a growing number of complaints about the highway that links the resort to its most significant client base – the lower Mainland.

Canadians woke up Wednesday to news of two new medals.

Canada sat third in the medal standings after 12 days of medal competition with 21 (Nine gold, five silver, seven bronze). Norway leads with 33 (13 gold), followed by Germany with 24 (12 gold).

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for increasing cloudiness today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High today of -7 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India
Next story
Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Just Posted

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Semi loses wheel, causes collision

No injuries in collision east of Sicamous involving transport trucks

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy

Workers entrenched in addictions want people to see the humans behind the addictions

Driver rescued down 90-foot embankment along Coquihalla

Rope rescue conducted on mutual-aid call with Chilliwack SAR, Hope SAR and Agassiz fire department

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Most Read