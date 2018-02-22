Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The second step on the Olympic podium was a place of both joy and pain for Canada’s athletes on Day 13 of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

In a winter with deeper freezes, heavy snow and an increased homeless population, the operator of Penticton’s cold snap shelter is calling the new space a “godsend.”

Come Wednesday, Feb. 28, the decision on whether Curtis Sagmoen will be released from custody will be delivered.

Hedley’s Kelowna concert date won’t go without comment from those concerned with the accusations of sexual impropriety levied against the band.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing up this afternoon with a high of -4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a few flurries beginning in the morning. High of -4 C.

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Salvation Army shelter renovations pay off

Reconfiguration of beds helps meet shelter’s needs

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Resources for victims of sexual violence to be made available at Hedley concert

A gathering is planned for outside Prospera Place on the date of the concert,

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Austin Chorney commits to Ohio State

Organization is proud to announce Chorney will take the ice as a Buckeye

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in Victoria double homicide of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

Sports coach makes “great strides” in counselling

Peace bond settles charges of assault causing bodily harm in Princeton BC

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Voices of Nature reaches elementary students

By Barb Brouwer, Observer contributor Music has the power to touch the… Continue reading

