Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Coquihalla has reopened northbound after a serious multi-vehicle crash sent 29 people to hospital Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were also busy Sunday evening along the Trans-Canada Highway, one kilometre east of Revelstoke.

Sunday marked the final the day of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

Canadians won a record 29 medals in Pyeongchang riding the afterburn of hosting the Winter Olympics eight years ago.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling clear conditions today with a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers in the afternoon. High of 4 C.

