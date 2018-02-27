Your Feb. 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The family of a man whose plane went missing in November believes they may have a new clue that could lead to his discovery near Enderby.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says you can’t buy his vote—or the votes of any of his council colleagues.

Dozens of people filled the sidewalk outside Penticton’s courthouse Monday afternoon to speak out against injustices faced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada, while showing support for the families of Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine.

It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a Province and community we should not tolerate it.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 3 C as well.

Bringing stories to life

Art centre project to join recordings of area First Nations stories with visual art

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Record levels of snow blamed for the condition of the Coquihalla

The highway experienced 235 centimetres of snowfall, which is 153 cm more than last year.

RCMP stand up against bullying

Men in pink join #pinkitforward movement

Skepticism lingers on bridge ownership

Construction of the Main Street bridge considered as part of Bruhn Bridge overhaul

Aspiring Armstrong actor’s career moving forward

Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

“That is scarier for me than anything else, as a Canadian,” Ujjal Dosanjh says

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Economic growth, millenials will change Okanagan landscape

Urban planner says if you think there has been change to this point, you haven’t seen anything yet

Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say

The 29-year-old woman was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday

