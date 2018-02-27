Your Feb. 28 Morning Brief

The Okanagan-Shuswap is all in the pink today!

A Kamloops minor hockey parent is speaking out against the prevalence of racism in the sport after a Salmon Arm player allegedly called her son the “N-word” during a game played last weekend in Sicamous.

Another Vernon business has been hit by thieves.

A sneak peak into what the Mission Group has planned for the downtown properties that include the old Bargain Shop is now available.

Smartphones might make people feel more connected, but they likely don’t belong at the dinner table, according to new research from the University of British Columbia.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a flurries at first, changing to a few rain showers in the morning with a high of 5 C.

