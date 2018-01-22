Your Jan. 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

It was a terrifying night for coastal communities in B.C. after a powerful earthquake struck off of Alaska’s shores.

For the fourth day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, indicating it may be another good day to avoid driving over mountain passes.

More than 70 people crammed into Vernon council chambers Monday to watch the city move closer to issuing temporary-use permits to dispensaries operating before Nov. 14, 2017.

Vancouver Canucks brass said they have confirmed participation, at least for this year, in the NHL Young Stars tournament in Penticton.

Check out Tsunami Warnings 101, a list of facts for all those interested in how tsunami warnings work in B.C.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for increasing cloudiness with periods of snow beginning this morning. Snow and rain showers late this afternoon and a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High of 2 C.

