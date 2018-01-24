Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 today and tonight.

Kelowna-based Flair Airlines has plans to change the aviation industry in this country—and they’re looking for support from the Okanagan to do it.

The Scotties aren’t just an opportunity to watch some great curling, they’re a chance to gain exposure for both the sport and host city Penticton.

Coldstream’s mayor would like to see a couple of issues addressed in the proposed Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park management planning process.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon and a high of 3 C.

