Your Jan. 25 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

In a training exercise, the Penticton Fire Department braved icy waters to rescue two people who had fallen through the thin ice.

Kelowna’s Julia Ransom will wear Canada’s colours for the first time at the Olympic Games this year.

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet has been stamped.

After floods closed down the Scandia Golf & Games Jungle course last May, the freshly renovated course is back open to the public.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Low -2 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.