Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Police are busy counting and cataloging a stash of heroin, cocaine, meth, and MDMA that was seized from a vehicle and residence in Tappen.

After 22 years with the City of Kelowna, city manager Ron Mattiussi will call it a career March 30.

Amid the allegations and resignations of three male politicians this week, former premier Christy Clark is weighing in on the issue of sexual harassment in politics.

A jury contemplated the fate of a Peachland man overnight who is accused of sexually assaulting two sleeping women.

When Karen Terbasket was asked to create something that represented resilience, an image of her mother immediately came into her mind and she had to sketch it.

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. A 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon and a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at snow ending near noon then cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Combat sexism, misconduct by voting in more women: former B.C. premier
Next story
Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Salmon Arm a winner in commute time

Time to get to work if you’re a driver is longer than 15 minutes in most B.C. communities.

Salmon Arm RCMP seize large amounts of cash, drugs

Two men and two women from Tappen and Vernon arrested

Funding announced in Okanagan for anti-racism programs

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network recieved $35,000

Seat belt helps driver in rollover crash

Police point to the need for drivers to always buckle up

Idea for Chase Primary floated

An outdoor learning school would require parent support and commitment.

Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

Most Read