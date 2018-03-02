Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley, established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man with links to Salmon Arm who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner in January.

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

A horrific sight along a usually picturesque walking route has one West Kelowna woman calling for change.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple is a place of sanctuary and camaraderie for the Sikh community in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of flurries this morning changing to rain showers this morning. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking cloudy conditions all day with a high of 1 C.

Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade
All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

Salmon Arm facing $1 million-plus bill for railway crossing upgrades

Ross Street underpass project would eliminate need for improvements at Marine Park and Narcisse

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

OC Students’ Union resigned to tuition fee hike

College commitment to improved student services softens financial hit

Salmon Arm council pursues panhandling bylaw

Salmon Arm council has decided to pursue a bylaw that would help… Continue reading

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Car plunges 25 feet from East Vancouver parkade

Police said a 79-year-old man was badly hurt after driving his car through a fence

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

