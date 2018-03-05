Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Today, Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates her 109th birthday, becoming one of the region’s longest-lived residents.

The kind ladies of McLeese Lake were greeted by a warm, tearful welcome in the parking lot of the Kelowna BC SPCA Monday.

Tugging at your personal heart strings and pressure to respond to inquiries immediately are two of the favourite tactics scammers use – and they tend to target the senior population.

When people think about careers in the wine industry, it’s often the winemaker or the sommelier that come to mind. But long before the sommelier can put their expert knowledge to use, helping you pick out the perfect wine for your meal, there is a chain of career professionals working to bring that grape from vineyard to table.

If you’re looking for a new start through education or employment visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on Monday, March 12 at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the day and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly sunny conditions, increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. High of 4 C.

