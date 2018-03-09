Your March 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Coquihalla is now open in both directions, following an overnight closure between and Hope and Merritt.

This morning, the Kamloops RCMP were able to recover the body that was found in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill on Wednesday.

Details are limited but there has been a second fire in as many nights in the same block on an Armstrong road.

Kelowna’s Police Services building has temporarily gone to the dogs, and it has everyone smiling.

Turns out, Salmon Arm city politics are more interesting than they might appear at first glance.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for showers ending this morning then clearing. Winds up to 20 km/h today and a high of 6 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at sunshine all day with a high of 8 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Just Posted

Friends & Neighbours: New baby shifts business to breakfast

Misty and Andrew Bradbury are finding ways to balance family life with running a restaurant.

Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

Job opportunities reconnect Aboriginal youth to their cultural heritage

Contemplative competitors

School District #83 elementary students compete in annual chess tournament

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

New chief and council for band

Chief acclaimed, three new councillors, two incumbents re-elected for Adams Lake Indian Band

Your March 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

It is unknown how the body came to be in the pond or if foul play is suspected.

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Canada’s entertainment industry drafts collective code of conduct

A group of Canadian entertainment organizations has drafted a new collective code of conduct in response to sexual misconduct allegations flooding the industry

Atwal says he has renounced terrorism and asked to attend Trudeau India event

A man at the centre of a controversy surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent visit to India says he has renounced terrorism

Most Read