Your May 11 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Flooding has forced thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior.

Just last nigh, officials in Osoyoos declared a state of emergency due to the “imminent threat of flooding and rising lake levels.”

“Out of control” flooding has also caused the evacuation of 54 Okanagan Falls properties.

Aerial footage released by the regional district shows flooding in the Lower Similkameen.

Further north, families in Joe Rich have been displaced by floods.

Flood waters are also causing destruction in the Silver Creek area of the Shuswap.

With all that destruction in mind, the B.C. 2017 disaster report rings true.

The summary: Extreme weather here to stay and cites need to prepare for “the new normal”.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon with a high of 21 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions with winds up to 20 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 24 C.

