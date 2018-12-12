Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway. Another storm today is predicted to bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by tomorrow morning.

Snow will intensify late this afternoon as the next storm system moves onshore.

Ten families in B.C. are worth more than the combined total of 1.3 million lower-income residents in the province, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment is once again reminding the public to not drive impaired this holiday season.

A retired Kelowna teacher is keeping his brain busy, and his online fans happy, by mastering and teaching Sudoku online.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Condominium market still ‘a lot better’ than normal in Vancouver suburbs
Next story
France: Suspected gunman named, had long police record

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plans to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

Reports indicate traffic is still flowing through the area

Sicamous cannabis retail applications near end of BC licensing process

Applicants taking notes from public input sessions as they plan businesses

Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

K9 Control will not renew contract to provide service to South Shuswap and Ranchero.

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Sicamous Eagles blanked by Princeton Posse at home

KIJHL squad takes a tough loss as Christmas break draws near

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

Man charged after B.C house fire triggers high-grade explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall charged with causing bodily harm by failing to properly store explosives

Update: Coquihalla re-opens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 is set to reopen after 1 p.m.

Stop ‘renovictions,’ B.C. housing task force says

MLAs call for end to strata bans on renting vacant suites

Most Read