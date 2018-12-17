Your morning news in 90: Dec. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A recent vandalism of a fish incubator is a low blow for a well-known Lake Country family.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

Racial justice. Obstruction of justice. Social justice. The Justice Department. Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle over months and months.

And head over to the Salmon Arm Observer to check out photos from this weekend of the CP Rail Holiday Train making its annual stop in the Shuswap.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.