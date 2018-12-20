Your morning news in 90: Dec. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Highway alerts continue today for many of British Columbia’s mountain passes.

A Royal Avenue home in Kelowna is still standing after a fire incinerated its carport and a truck within.

Safety on railway tracks is of utmost concern to the Canadian National (CN) Police.

Choking from smoke, sweltering in the heat or cursing early or late snow, Canadians could be forgiven for asking just what the heck happened to the weather in 2018.

Special weather alert for Okanagan and Interior region
Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Rare sighting draws excited birdwatchers to the Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

Lousiana Hayride concert has the audience swinging to Christmas tunes

Annual performance hit the Salmar stage with a nostalgic flair

Salmon Arm seeks grant to study alternative water sources

Review of options encouraged in case of catastrophic incident involving Shuswap Lake

Commercial semi catches fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The highway is open to alternating traffic in the area

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy B.C. properties

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

YVR offers holiday travel tips: Arrive early, don’t wrap your gifts

Airport could see 90,000 people pass through on busiest days

Special weather alert for Okanagan and Interior region

Wind warnings may be issued later this morning for some regions

B.C. heart transplant recipient is travelling to every country because ‘life is short’

Jordan D. Marcia wants to be the first heart transplant recipient to travel to every country.

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”

3 astronauts return from International Space Station

The trio has spent 197 days in space.

NAFTA drama earns Chrystia Freeland CP’s Business Newsmaker of 2018

That white-knuckle ride in 2018 has earned Freeland the title of Canada’s business news maker of the year.

