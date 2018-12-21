Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Many people on B.C.’s south coast woke up in the cold and dark Friday morning after one of the most severe storms in years.

BC Hydro reported about 160,000 customers are still without power, including 63,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 87,000 on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. government’s options for proportional representation have been rejected by voters in a mail-in referendum.

A woman in Salmon Arm loves the holidays, in fact Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly for all to see.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she she is sharing her ‘Top 5’ favourite things this December.

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

B.C. prop rep reaction varies

Referendum shows British Columbians favour current voting system

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s 2320 1st Ave NE holiday light display a must-see

Former Salmon Arm resident tells of breast implant danger

Karissa Pukas wants women to be fully informed regarding plastic surgery

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Person killed in B.C. storm identified as woman in her 20s

A tree fell on the woman in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley

Nine new suspects arrested after murder of two women in Morocco

Two Scandinavian university students were killed in a remote corner of the Atlas Mountains

Canada to impose stricter rules for drones next year

Government agencies worldwide have seen a spike in drone incidents in recent years

Edmonton judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions

Judge says nothing has really changed since last time Khadr asked for changes to conditions

Election reform debate ‘finished’ in B.C., backers admit

Referendum rejection most decisive in rural regions

A new ‘First Baby Born of 2019 in BC’ novelty bet has favoured hospital at 5/1 odds

Twenty-four hospitals are listed as betting options on PlayNow.com

Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

Contemporary artists respond to collected works

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents In Dialogue with the Collection, opening Jan. 18

