Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Many people on B.C.’s south coast woke up in the cold and dark Friday morning after one of the most severe storms in years.

BC Hydro reported about 160,000 customers are still without power, including 63,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 87,000 on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. government’s options for proportional representation have been rejected by voters in a mail-in referendum.

A woman in Salmon Arm loves the holidays, in fact Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly for all to see.

And don't forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada's top stylists, and this week she she is sharing her 'Top 5' favourite things this December.

