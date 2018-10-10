Your morning news in 90: Oct. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

An explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline near Prince George caused homes to be evacuated Tuesday evening.

Prince George RCMP said the fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

And with that in mind FortisBC is warning its one million customers across the province that they could lose natural gas services today, following the pipeline rupture.

Calling it “frivolous” and “doomed to fail,” Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen refused to grant an injunction application by Gateway Casinos involving striking union members in Penticton.

Technology Brewing Corporation in Salmon Arm says the company’s new premises on Okanagan Avenue have been painted in primary colours similar to the colourful new Innovation Centre on Shuswap Street in order to advertise the community’s growing reputation as a technological hub.

