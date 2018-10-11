Your morning news in 90: Oct. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Emotions were running high at this year’s United Way Drive Thru breakfast in Kelowna.

Clad in her signature pyjamas, Maxine DeHart bustled around a never-ending line of cars at Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel parking lot, repeatedly pulling a tissue out of her pocket to wipe tears from her eyes.

Gas is flowing once again along Enbridge’s 30-inch natural gas line, following an explosion on its 36-inch gas line near Prince George on Tuesday.

Search efforts to locate a missing Alberta plane this past September in the Clearwater area led to the unexpected discovery of a plane last seen in 1987.

The Penticton Vees announced Tuesday that Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance will donate $92 to Cassidy Bowes’ GoFundMe campaign for each goal he scores in the 2018/19 season.

Vehicle hits RCMP cruiser while fleeing

Salmon Arm RCMP investigators believe they have identified suspect

Downed power lines delaying traffic on the Trans Canada Highway

Crews are en route to the site west of Revelstoke

Salmon Arm – ‘Small city, big ideas’ brand approved

Marketing to target young families, millennials who value quality of life

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

Shuswap plane missing since 1987 discovered near Clearwater

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Kelowna gives generously for Maxine DeHart’s last United Way breakfast

Tears, cheers and lots of hugs at Central Okanagan United Way breakfast.

Shuswap Crime Stoppers host document shredding event in Salmon Arm

Confidential disposal of sensitive documents available Oct. 13

