Your morning news in 90 – Oct. 4, 2018

Your morning news update with Jen Zielinski for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A former Vernon man who is in custody for the alleged 1986 murder of his wife will appear in Vernon courtroom today for arraignment.

Following a two-week setback initiated by the Crown, Paramjit Singh Bogarh is slated to appear at 9 a.m.

Our Vernon reporter Parker Crook will be following this story as it develops.

——

The Penticton Vees have taken yet another hit as a prominent player is sidelined for Mono (mononucleosis (mono) virus.

First-year Vee Luke Loheit, an NHL Ottawa Senators draft pick, will likely be out for several weeks.

The Vees also had Cassidy Bowes out with an injury — but Bowes is set to return as early as this weekend.

——

The members of Grace Church in Salmon Arm are looking for a new home after a deal to buy the SASCU Downtown Activity Centre from School District #83 died.

With a weekly attendance of about 100 people, the church has been holding worship services at the DAC for four years.

The original $1.5 million price tag was out of reach, but when it looked like no sale was forthcoming the church made an offer on the building.

——

And Cannabis connoisseurs in Vancouver have been able to buy potent weed over the counter for years — but ironically, that could change when marijuana becomes legal.

None of the long-standing pot shops in the city have received provincial licences to operate, with only two weeks left until legalization.

