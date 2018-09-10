Your morning news in 90: Sept. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A commercial building at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road in Kelowna has been destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Close to 6 million late-run sockeye are heading for Shuswap. Early estimates indicate 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

It was a record breaking year for the Paradigm Naturopathic Triathlon in Vernon.

