Your morning news in 90: Sept. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A 56-year-old man has died following a scuba diving incident in Fintry.

Santa finished an early visit to the Okanagan this year, and his transportation was a far cry from his usual sleigh.

After an eight year absence from Lake Country, the Terry Fox Run returned on Sunday and exceeded all of its goals.

Families flooded 31st Street in Vernon this weekend for the Downtown Vernon Association Block Party.

