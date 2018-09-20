Your morning news in 90: Sept. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The colourful bloom has dissipated and warning signs are no longer needed as the algae in Salmon Arm Bay dissipates.

A local Wildlife biologist said it’s estimated that from Canada to Mexico, migrating land birds consume 100,000 tons of insects daily, which is equivalent to 20,000 elephants in weight.

Students from three local schools are doing the heavy labour to help construct the first trail for Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park.

Fuel Good Day has three North Okanagan-Shuswap organizations feeling good.

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm landfill accepts used oil and anti-freeze for recycling

Partnership with Oil Management Association opens recycling opportunities

Algae in Salmon Arm Bay dissipates

Testing by Interior Health indicates low levels to no toxins in the algae

Candidates begin run for a seat in the Shuswap

Races will take place in Salmon Arm, School District #83 and CSRD

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

BC Children’s warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Princeton council candidate tackles accusations of racism

Luigi Gino Del-Ciotto‎ is one of 16 people vying for a spot on the Princeton City Council.

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Vernon murder case set back, again

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in court Oct. 4

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

North Fork Bridge project on Highway 1 east of Sicamous complete

New bridge replaces former two-lane truss bridge, the last of its kind on the Trans-Canada

