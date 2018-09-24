Your morning news in 90: Sept. 24, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

After a bit of a slow start, about half the expected late-run sockeye salmon have begun their long journey home to the Shuswap.

An iconic vintage vessel of Shuswap Lake is being made shipshape and ready for a return to service by its new owner.

The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Mission Creek Park this weekend to make education fun and interactive for kids.

About 150 people turned out for the 11th annual kidney walk in Penticton Sunday, helping raise over $25,000 for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

