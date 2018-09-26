Your morning news in 90: Sept. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A recent Facebook post in Penticton has once again made the issue of illegal campers a hot topic of conversation for residents in and around Penticton.

The Government Finance Officers Association has presented the City of Vernon with the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

A young girl from the Shuswap is making her mark on the ice after a summer spent training with the junior A Salmon Arm Silverbacks that helped her land a spot on a regional major midget female team.

It’s many kid’s dream to be a firefighter.

And West K Auto Truck and Auto Sales Ltd. is making those dreams come true.

A fully functional, bright yellow firetruck could be yours for only $31,888.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan-Shuswap organization revamps website

Shuswap girl’s love of hockey pushes her to new heights on major midget team

Summer training with Salmon Arm Silverbacks offers sense of confidence

Tempering the Okanagan cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking car involved in hit and run

Small blue car struck a young man near Okanagan Avenue and 20 Street Monday

Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

North Okanagan RCMP say there are applications that allow people to change, hide call display info

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Sicamous schools run for Terry

In the spirit of Terry Fox, Eagle River Secondary students head out… Continue reading

Wet weather means good picking at Fungi Fest

Annual three-day Sicamous festival celebrates and educates around the mushroom

Sicamous Eagles drop Thunder Cats with 4-3 win, defused by Kimberley Dynamiters

Junior B Eagles to host Revelstoke Grizzlies during upcoming three-game weekend

One eye to the earth and the other to our future

Remembering friend and former EVN colunnist Margo Westaway

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

