Your morning news in 90

Penticton residents have called police, filed complaints and done about everything they could in regards to a vacant house on Brunswick Street that has become a haven for squatters.

What’s happening on Brunswick Street isn’t new, but part of the problem for getting these premises cleaned up is the steps the city has to go through in order to be able to take action.

Residents hope the issue is nearing the point where the case can be taken before city council to get support for action on the property.

Current Kelowna City councillor Tracy Gray is not seeking re-election, as she will seek the Conservative Party nomination in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding for the next federal election in 2019.

There was an emotional goodbye for Gray at city council during the last meeting prior to the Oct. 20 municipal election.

Residents in the Shuswap are asking for changes to the term “state of emergency” as it turns visitors away from the province.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Salmon Arm director Chad Eliason explained that even though the emergency may be located in a single area, visitors cancel plans to visit because they think it applies to the whole province.

Instead he proposed that there needs to be something that doesn’t turn tourists away, but releases funding to address flood and fire emergencies.

A doctor on Vancouver Island is warning that hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization.

The expectation is that many first-timers will try pot including senior citizens and baby boomers but, the short-term and long-term risks and benefits of marijuana are still unknown.

Doctors are suggesting not to inhale or smoke cannabis, but to use edibles or liquid-based products instead.

