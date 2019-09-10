Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day: The ill-fated RMS Titanic only had three functioning smokestacks.

It’s time to dust off your umbrella, the interior is in for a mostly rainy week.

In Vernon:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Alberta-based Ebus expects to begin daily bus trips in October connecting the Shuswap to Kamloops, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Video of the day:

Take a good look at the most complex eyes in the animal kingdom, the fascinating peepers of the Mantis Shrimp! Mounted on mobile stalks, each eye can move independently of each other. The shrimps eyes have between 12-16 types of photoreceptor cells ⁠— humans have just 3.