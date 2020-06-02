Youth arrested in relation to armed robbery at Salmon Arm gas station

Suspect now facing potential criminal charges

A youth was arrested by RCMP in connection to an armed robbery of a Salmon Arm gas station.

In a media release issued Monday morning, June 1, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey explained the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on May 31 at the Husky station on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The suspect was reported to have been masked and armed with a handgun during the robbery, and fled on foot afterwards with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Investigators believed the suspect had entered the store unmasked, explained O’Donaghey, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

On Monday afternoon, O’Donaghey reported the suspect, a youth, had been identified and was facing potential criminal charges.

