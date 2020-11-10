Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

A youth charged with manslaughter in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day stabbing death of Esa Carriere has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.

The person, who can not be named due to the fact they were a minor at the time of the incident, appeared in a Kelowna courtroom Monday, Nov. 9, making a guilty plea to assault on what was supposed to be the first day of their manslaughter trial.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.

Three other people continue to wind through court system on manslaughter charges — Nathan Truant, Noah Vaten and one other youth.

Truant and Vaten are set to face trial on February 22, 2021, while the youth is set for an appearance later this month to fix a date for the continuation of their trial.

Carriere was stabbed to death at age 23 in the midst of the City of Kelowna’s annual Canada Day fireworks display on July 1, 2018.

At the time Carriere was killed, he was still relatively new to the city, having recently moved from Mississauga, Ont. He had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

