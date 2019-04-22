Youth Shelter Fundraiser encourages kids to play for a good cause

A fundraiser for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs’ Youth Shelter will be held April 27.
Hosted by EnergyPlex, the Saturday night fundraiser will support the voluntary resource for teens aged 13 to 18 who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless and have no safe alternatives.
The shelter is in need of improvements so that they can help more teens.
The fundraiser coordinated by Enactus Okanagan College and students from Central School will take place April 27 from 6:15p.m. until 8:15 p.m. Tickets will be $12 per child and includes access to all the activities, including Lasertag and Skytrax.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, adults will be admitted for free.
A silent auction will also take place.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.