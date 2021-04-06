Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)

Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit and Sophie’s Place are working together following a report of a sexual assault in South Surrey involving a child and a youth.

According to a news release, police responded to an incident in Blumsen Park (15473 34 Ave.) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday (April 5).

“The victim in this incident is a child (a person 12 years of age or younger), and the suspect who has been identified, is a 13-year-old youth,” the release, issued just before noon Tuesday, states.

“The victim in this incident did not sustain any serious physical injuries; however, this is an upsetting incident for them and their family. Surrey RCMP Victim Services are engaged.”

Sophie’s Place is involved because the incident involved a child and a youth, the release notes, adding “the matter is being dealt with in a manner suitable for the situation, which includes measures to avoid further instances.”

The child and youth advocacy centre supports victims of physical and/or sexual abuse.

Area residents told Peace Arch News that multiple police cars were seen at the park Monday afternoon.

Police believe the incident was an isolated one and are not issuing a warning to local parents.

Further information has not been shared.


Surrey

