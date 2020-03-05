A man runs across the Carcross Dunes in Carcross, Yukon, on Monday, July 2, 2018. Once Yukon residents spring their clocks forward this weekend, there will be no turning back. The Yukon Government says the territory will end the practice of seasonal time changes, and remain on Pacific daylight time all year round. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Yukon adopts permanent daylight time as consultation wins overwhelming support

In winter B.C. will be one hour behind the territory

Once Yukon residents spring their clocks forward this weekend, there will be no turning back.

The Yukon government says the territory will end the practice of seasonal time changes and remain on Pacific daylight time all year round.

The decision released late Wednesday follows public consultations that started in January, resulting in more responses than any other public-input campaign the territory has conducted.

A government statement says the survey drew more than 4,800 responses, and 93 per cent requested an end to the fall and spring time changes.

Of those, 70 per cent favoured permanent daylight time.

ALSO READ: Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

This means in winter, the Eastern time zone will be only two hours ahead of the territory. But British Columbia will be one hour behind and Alaska will trail by two hours.

B.C. as well as the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon and California have discussed adopting permanent daylight time, but have not made the change.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Yukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man pleads guilty to assisting in brother’s escape after murder
Next story
Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire at Salmon Arm homeless camp leaves one dead

Initial reports to fire crews described the sound of explosions

Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

The coffee shop advised customers in a statement on Wednesday

Salmon Arm woman’s struggle with strata over therapy dog becomes human rights case

BC Human Rights Tribunal to rule on allegations of discrimination

Young Salmon Arm swimmer to enjoy beach vacation thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Time with Salmon Arm Sockeyes has had positive impact for 12-year-old after heart surgeries

Gale force winds down trees on Salmon Arm homes

One resident grateful only her garage sustained damage

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Paramedics conduct coronavirus training at Kelowna General Hospital

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Okanagan students first choir to take on Canadian Paralympic song

Choral Showcase reveals collaboration with Shine, official song of 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Okanagan man pleads guilty to assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Most Read