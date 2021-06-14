Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic (NNSL file photo)

Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic (NNSL file photo)

Yukon declares COVID-19 outbreak with 18 active cases

Infections affected people who have yet to be vaccinated

Yukon’s acting chief medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

There are currently 18 active cases of the virus in the territory, 15 of which are in its capital.

Dr. Catherine Elliott says the outbreak is affecting people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She says some of the people who have been infected participated in organized gatherings and informal events, such as high school graduations and house parties.

Six of the cases were reported on Friday.

Yukon has seen a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

