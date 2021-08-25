Yukon Premier Sandy Silver arrives for a dinner meeting with former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa, Sunday, June 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Territory shifting away from “blanket” public health measures

Yukon’s premier says the territory will lift its civil state of emergency put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandy Silver says certain health measures, like mask-wearing and physical distancing, remain important preventive measures but will no longer be legally mandated as of midnight today.

He says the territory is shifting away from “blanket” public health measures and will instead individually target local outbreaks and cases.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, says despite emergency measures being lifted, she is confident the territory will be able to handle the Delta variant when it hits the region.

The territory has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 36.

Silver says more than 80 per cent of eligible Yukon residents 12 years and older are full vaccinated.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

Coronavirus

Previous story
Unprovoked disturbing assault on homeless man leaves Vancouver police looking for suspect
Next story
Kelowna council quashes McKinley Beach development sprawl, loses out on park

Just Posted

The trial of Alexander Vittel Boucher who is charged with attempted murder and other offences is set to begin on Aug. 30 in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops. (RCMP photo)
Trial set for Enderby man charged in South Shuswap stabbing

Jill Colby holds a bouquet of Sicamous-grown flowers out front of her ‘Petal Pod’ storefront at Bruhn Crossing, 1214 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous. She was selling flowers alongside her partner of 13 years, Bevan Burke, on Aug. 20, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous florist puts heart and soil into her business

Tori Jewell was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Tori Jewell

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)
Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin