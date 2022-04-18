Zelesnkyy Ave showed up at OC college bus stop. (Penticton Western News)

Zelesnkyy Ave showed up at OC college bus stop. (Penticton Western News)

Zelenskyy Avenue shows up at Okanagan College bus stop

The blue and yellow street sign showed up a couple weeks ago

A ‘Zelenskyy Ave’ sign has popped up at the bus stop outside Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.

The sign, which is named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in blue with yellow writing also has yellow and blue ribbons and balloons attached to it.

It’s not known who put the sign there but it showed up at the Duncan Ave. bus stop a couple weeks ago.

Ukraine’s president has been reveared around the world as a brave hero standing tall against Russia’s invasion of his country.

Zelenskyy has rallied his country during the war that began Feb. 24 and continues to this day.

Penticton Lakeside Resort held a Ukrainian Easter bake sale today with proceeds going to buy an ambulance there.

Organized by Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association, the goal is to raise $6,000 to purchase a used ambulance for the Ukrainian city of Rivne, said Lakeside’s sales manager Svitlana Shkyn whose parents and brother are in Ukraine. She organized the first Stand with Ukraine fundraiser at the Lakeside in March that raised over $26,000 in less than four hours.

READ MORE: Penticton Lakeside hosts bake sale for ambulance in Ukraine

Ukraine

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Armaan Dhaliwal, aka the Samosa Kid, is donating 25 per cent of his samosa sales in support of Ukraine. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Salmon Arm’s ‘Samosa Kid’ fundraising for Ukraine

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man who they report was stealing from a local restaurant in the wee hours of April 14, 2022. (File photo)
RCMP arrest man in Salmon Arm ‘in the process of stealing’ from restaurant

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

About 200 seedlings will be given away at the Uptown Askew’s plaza by Shuswap Climate Action on Saturday, April 23 in honour of Earth Day on April 22 (File photo) Fir seedlings are in abundance in the Cariboo region in 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)
Shuswap Climate Action to give away seedlings to invest in the Earth