Zias Stonehouse Restaurant named Summerland’s Business of the Year

Shannon Ferlizza of Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland shows the award she received. The Summerland restaurant was named the community’s business of the year on April 1. There were eight nominees in the category. (Facebook/Zias Stonehouse Restaurant)

A restaurant which has been part of the community for the past 25 years has been recognized as Summerland’s Business of the Year.

At the 83rd annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on April 1, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant received the Business of the Year designation.

There were eight other nominees in the category: GPH Mechanical, Granny’s Café and Bakery, In House Performing Arts Studio, Murray’s Pizza Summerland, Nailed It! Landscaping, Summerland Gold and Silver Exchange and Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa.

Shannon Ferlizza, who started the restaurant with her husband Claude 25 years ago, said she has had support from the community and local partners, especially the Summerland Credit Union, who provided support when they opened the business.

She also thanked the restaurant staff, adding that some of the staff have been with the business for three generations.

“I still love what I do,” Ferlizza said. “I still welcome all my customers and I love them to bits. We see their pictures on our walls. We love them and I thank you all.”

She added her gratitude to the community. “We see future,” she said. “Our town is wonderful and I’m proud to be from Summerland.”

