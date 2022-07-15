Zoning bylaw enforcement suspended for camping during Monashee Music Festival

Sicamous council agreed to temporarily suspend enforcement of its zoning bylaw just to accommodate camping on private property during the Monashee Music Festival.

The decision to suspend enforcement, July 21 to 24, was in response to a recommendation by staff for infractions that may occur during the festival.

In a report received by council at its July 13 meeting, district community services manager Jason Freund explained external regulations made some aspects of the event, such as parking and camping, extremely difficult, and that the festival’s organizers had to “create some extraordinary solutions to allow this event to move forward and meet the needs of attendees.”

Though there were plans for camping on a property near the event, which is taking place at Sicamous’ Dog Park, Freund explained complications arose with both the property and the park being in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

“As long as there is an event happening on an ALR property, which is our dog park, you cannot use any other ALR property within the district for any parking or camping. So basically it almost eliminated, what, 90 per cent of our property,” said Freund. “I’m making up a number – I don’t mean to be facetious, but it eliminated almost every other opportunity other than private land to stay on because it all falls in that same category.”

Coun. Malcolm Makayev said he’d rather have staff turn a blind eye than legally sanction the temporary camping. Instead, he suggested an enforcement-by-complaint approach.

“There are no complaints, turn a blind eye to it,” said Makayev, adding some private property owners are going to be asking for payment from campers. “Where does a business licence come in?”

Staff raised concern about the precedent turning a blind eye would set when it comes to enforcing the bylaw on other matters. Makayev, however, suggested the same could happen if council supports the temporary suspension of the bylaw.

“If we do approve this then every event in the future is going to say, “you did it for them, why not us?” said Makayev.

The debate ended with council voting to support a temporary bylaw suspension, with Couns. Colleen Anderson and Ryan Airey opposed.

