Zoning change means dorm design for Okanagan College in Salmon Arm will begin

The way has been paved for a dormitory at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus.
On Dec. 13, city council gave final approval to a text amendment to the city’s P3, institutional zone that will allow dormitories.
“If adopted, Okanagan College will be able to build a dormitory on the campus site,” said Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services. “They’re waiting for positive approval – if granted, they’re going to start the design stages for this building.”
The amendment passed unanimously.
The 60-bed dormitory will be built in the northeast corner of the campus, where the roundabout at the entrance now sits.
In a previous report, city staff said construction of the building is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and be completed in the winter of 2024.
