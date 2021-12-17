This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College. (Okanagan College image)

Zoning change means dorm design for Okanagan College in Salmon Arm will begin

Construction of student housing expected to begin in 2022

The way has been paved for a dormitory at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus.

On Dec. 13, city council gave final approval to a text amendment to the city’s P3, institutional zone that will allow dormitories.

“If adopted, Okanagan College will be able to build a dormitory on the campus site,” said Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services. “They’re waiting for positive approval – if granted, they’re going to start the design stages for this building.”

The amendment passed unanimously.

The 60-bed dormitory will be built in the northeast corner of the campus, where the roundabout at the entrance now sits.

In a previous report, city staff said construction of the building is expected to begin in the summer of 2022 and be completed in the winter of 2024.

