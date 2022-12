Annual utility bills for water and sewer have been mailed. To qualify for the 10% discount, payment must be received at City Hall on or before 4:00 p.m. February 15, 2023. Postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment.

You can pay your utility bill by internet or telephone banking or in person at City Hall with debit, cash or cheque. Alternatively, there is a drop box located to the left of the front doors.