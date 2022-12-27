City of Salmon Arm Logo

December 27, 2022

2023 CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM GUIDE – Now Available

The City of Salmon Arm’s 2023 Residential Curbside Collection Program Guide is now available. The guide includes the collection schedule, what-goes-where guide and other important information about recycling, composting and proper disposal of household waste.

The guide is available in PDF format on our Curbside Collection web page (salmonarm.ca/curbside) and hard copies are available at City Hall for pick-up. Mail or delivery options are available upon request using the contact information below. The City’s 2023 Civic Calendar will also have the curbside collection schedule and other collection information.

The City also utilizes the Recycle Coach mobile phone app. Download the app and enter your address to get your collection schedule, reminders, City notifications and what-goes-where search tool. The Recycle Coach app is also available for use directly on our Curbside Collection web page. For additional assistance, contact the City at 250-803-4000 or email info@salmonarm.ca.

