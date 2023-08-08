The City of Salmon Arm is seeking eight (8) representatives of the agricultural community to join the Agricultural Advisory Committee for a three (3) year term commencing July 1, 2023.

The Committee acts as an advisory body and resource group to City Council on agricultural matters including applications to the Agricultural Land Commission, proposed amendments to the Official Community Plan, major developments and water management issues impacting agriculture, input on submissions related to agricultural issues to other levels of government and reviewing initiatives to enhance the agricultural economy and promote agri-business and agri-tourism opportunities.

Council will select and appoint committee members. The committee will resume meetings in September, 2023.

The Terms of Reference and Application for this Committee are available for review on the City website (www.salmonarm.ca).

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the undersigned. Interested individuals should submit a written application, complete with resume and a brief statement outlining what you feel you can contribute to the Committee. Applications must be received prior to 4:00 p.m. August 18, 2023.

Erin Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer

City of Salmon Arm

500 – 2 Avenue NE, Box 40, Salmon Arm BC V1E 4N2

Phone: 250-803-4029 E-mail: ejackson@salmonarm.ca