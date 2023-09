Notice

The following personal property owned by the late Bruce Engh, former Resident of #9 3063 Hornsberger Rd, Salmon Arm B.C. V1E 4M1 will be disposed of unless a person establishes a legal right to the said property before October 9, 2023. Property includes a 1973 mobile home and contents located in Silver Creek Mountain Estates, Salmon Arm, B.C. Claim may be addressed to J. Taekema 1463 Bishop Rd, White Rock, B.C. V4B 3K6